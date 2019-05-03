|
|
Helen (née Desmond) Udovich, formerly of Brookhaven and Chadds Ford, PA, died May 2nd at home. She was born in Chester to Clement F. and Catherine (née Flynn) Desmond. Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years John P. Udovich and their youngest child, Elizabeth E. “Beth” Udovich. Mrs. Udovich is survived by her children Kate (Chris) Kroszner, John T. Udovich (Alice), Natalie (Mike) Tackitt, Meg (Gus) Sandilands, Clem Udovich (DeeDee), Michael Udovich (Linda), Patrick Udovich (Megan), Regina (Tom) Turnbach; her sister Jean Feeney of West Chester and her sister-in-law Inez M. (Udovich) Winter of San Diego, CA. Additionally, she is survived by 28 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call on the family on Wednesday, May 8 from 9:15 to 10:15 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at the church. Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beth Udovich Scholarship Fund. Contribution information and condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019