Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Madeline
110 Park St
Ridley Park, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Madeline
110 Park St
Ridley Park, PA
Helen Umstetter Obituary
Helen Umstetter (NEE O’Donnell) on February 16, 2019, Age 91 of Villas, N.J. Formerly of Glenolden PA. and the Meadows section of Phila. Dear wife of the late Walter (Boe) and loving mother of Carol (Mike), Walt (Sue), Jim (Dawn) and David. Grandmother of 10 and Great Grandmother of 3. Sister of the late Margaret, John, Jim, Anne, Steve and Cass. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing, Monday, February 25, 10 to 11 AM at St. Madeline’s R.C. Church; 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA. – Followed by her Funeral Mass at 11AM. Internment at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019
