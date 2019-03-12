|
Helena Talley, 99, from the Penn Pines Section of Upper Darby, died on the day of her wedding anniversary, March 8th at Riddle Village Retirement Community in Media, PA. Born in Rochdale, England she came to America with her parents, Joe & Ellen (Jackson) Fletcher at the age of 4. They resided in Clifton Heights, PA and she graduated from Upper Darby H.S. A Navy Veteran of World War II, she packed parachutes in Corpus Christi, TX. She married Robert Talley on 3/8/1947. She attended Drexel University to study accounting on the GI Bill, however she had to leave after a serious illness. She had a great mind and was always good with numbers. After raising her children into middle school, she went back to work and became a bookkeeper for several small companies until she became the bookkeeper for Fratkin & Shapp Accounting in Philadelphia. They merged with Laventhal & Horvath and Helena was made the head Bookkeeper. She retired in order to help watch her grand children with her husband Bob. She was a Master Bridge Player and played twice a week. Her husband, Bob, died in 2008. They were married for 61 years. She drove her car and kept her home, where she raised her family, by herself until she was 95. She then moved into Riddle Village Retirement Community until her death. Riddle Village took terrific care of her the last 4 years. Survivors: Sons: Robert and Anne Camille (Maher) Talley, Craig and Denise (Dougherty) Talley, Glenn and Dorothy (Duling) Talley. Her Six Grandchildren, Andrew and Stacia (Scattolon) Talley, Christine and Bill Wesley with her only Great Grandchild Hannah Helena, Allison Rose Talley and Michael and Aspen (Smith) Talley, Kevin Talley and William and Marian (Langton) Talley: Brother: Joseph Fletcher: Nephews: Craig (Barbara) Fletcher and Mark Fletcher. Services: Friday 10:30 a.m. at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home 33 W. Baltimore Ave. Clifton Heights, PA 19018 Visitation: Friday 9:30 a.m. at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home Burial: Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill Contributions: , PO Box 4510, Ranson, WV 25438-4510
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019