Helene E. Gamber, 85, of East Lansdowne, PA died October 1, 2019 at her residence. Born in Philadelphia, she was raised in the Bywood section of Upper Darby Township, and spent the last 50 years at her home in East Lansdowne. Helene was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School, Class of 1951 and the Fitzgerald Mercy School of Nursing, Class of 1954. She retired in 1987 after 27 years in Nursing. She enjoyed reading, baking and spoiling her grandchildren and especially boating at her home in Rehoboth, Delaware. Helene was predeceased by her husband Ellis Gamber. They had been married 50 years at the time of his death in 2007, and her son Kevin Gamber. She is survived by her children Jeanne (Matt) Egan, Glenn (Lori) Gamber, Gail (Brian) Eidell, Brian Gamber and Cheri (Bob) Dormer. She is also survived by grandchildren Matt (Brandy), Janine (Mike), Kevin (Theresa), Jaclyn (Dennis), Kate (Patrick), Ben, Dana, Marisa, Rhae Ana, Rachel, Cole, Dan, Beau and Danielle, and great grandchildren Angelina, Shane, Ryan, Dennis, Emerson, Reese and Lucas and her loving caretaker Terry. Family and friends may visit Saturday from 9-10:15 AM at St. Philomena Church, Baltimore and Highland Avenues, Lansdowne, PA 19050, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 in Helene’s name would be greatly appreciated. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 3, 2019