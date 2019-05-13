Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Helene Louise (Ciesluskowski) Subach R.N.

Helene Louise Subach, R.N. (nee Ciesluskowski), age 81 of Broomall on May 11, 2019. Survived by her husband, John J. Subach; her daughter Karen M. Subach; her sons, John M. Subach (Jeanie), James G. Subach (Graceann); 6 grandchldren; 2 great-grandchildren; her brother, Louis Chesla, and her sister, Maria Snow. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Chesla. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, 11 AM to 12:15 PM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 12:30 PM. Interment Private. For more information, go to www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 14, 2019
