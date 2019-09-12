|
|
Henry J. Adamcik, 77 a longtime resident of Collingdale, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home. Born on May 28, 1942 in Phila., he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Matulik) Adamcik. Henry was a graduate of Msgr. Bonner High School, Class of 1960. Mr. Adamcik was employed as a certified bank auditor for Fidelity Bank and Sharon Bank. Henry will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Susanne Cook and nephew, William Cook. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Mon., September 16, 2019, 11am at the Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home, 7 Springfield Rd., Aldan, PA. Viewing 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial Holy Cross Cem. Contributions in Henry’s Memory to the Electric City Trolley Museum Assoc., PO Box, 20019 Scranton, PA 18502 would be appreciated. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 13, 2019