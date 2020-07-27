1/1
Henry J. "Harry" Walklett Jr.
Henry J. “Harry” Walklett, Jr. , 96, of Upper Chichester passed away on July 20th at his home. Harry worked for many years at Congoleum, until his retirement. He was also a veteran of the US Army with whom he served during WWII. Harry enjoyed his time fishing and will be remembered for his sense of humor, a positive outlook on life, and his smile. Harry will be missed by the entire Walklett family. Family and friends are invited to attend his burial service on Friday, July 31st at 11am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA.

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
