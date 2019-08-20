|
|
1942 - 2019 Henry Louis Pyatt Sr., age 76, departed this life on August 12, 2019 at home. Henry was born in Chester, PA to the Late Rev. Alexander J. Pyatt Sr. and Mary Katie Carter Pyatt. The beautiful memory of Henry’s wonderful life will always remain here in the hearts of his loving family: Wife: Ruth B. Pyatt. Children: Desiree Rhone (Calvin), Dorian Daniel, Henry Pyatt Jr. (Vivian). Step Daughters: Diane Palm and Carla Green. Siblings: Bertha Reid, John Gillespie (Bernice), Alexander J. Pyatt Jr. (Linda), Dr. David Pyatt, Jesse O. Pyatt and Alma Kea Leonard. 16 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Service: Friday August 23, 11:00am at First Pentecostal Holy Church 324 Pusey Street Chester. Viewing 9-11am. Interment Private Argmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019