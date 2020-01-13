Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry McGonigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry T. "Henny" McGonigle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry T. "Henny" McGonigle Obituary
Henry T. “Henny” McGonigle, husband of the late Barbara McGonigle (nee Loftus), a current resident of Clifton Heights, PA, formerly a 40-year resident of Springfield, PA died on 1/11/2020 at age 83. Born in Southwest Philadelphia, he was a proud graduate of West Catholic Boys High School Class of 1954 and considered his schoolmates among his dearest friends. He spent most of his career in the petroleum industry working with Atlantic Refining, Sunoco and BP in Marcus Hook. He was also a tax preparer for many years. In recent years he was a champion and ardent supporter of sustainability and renewable energy. He is survived by his children, Mike, Joseph, Patrick (Karen), Kathy Patterson (Tom), Maureen, Terry and Bonnie, and two grandchildren Kelly and Kevin Patterson, his sister-in-law Nancy Weatherbee, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020 9:30 a.m. St. Francis of Assisi Church 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA and to his Funeral Mass 11 a.m. in the Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, family ask that donations be made in the memory of Henny McGonigle to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -