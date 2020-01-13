|
Henry T. “Henny” McGonigle, husband of the late Barbara McGonigle (nee Loftus), a current resident of Clifton Heights, PA, formerly a 40-year resident of Springfield, PA died on 1/11/2020 at age 83. Born in Southwest Philadelphia, he was a proud graduate of West Catholic Boys High School Class of 1954 and considered his schoolmates among his dearest friends. He spent most of his career in the petroleum industry working with Atlantic Refining, Sunoco and BP in Marcus Hook. He was also a tax preparer for many years. In recent years he was a champion and ardent supporter of sustainability and renewable energy. He is survived by his children, Mike, Joseph, Patrick (Karen), Kathy Patterson (Tom), Maureen, Terry and Bonnie, and two grandchildren Kelly and Kevin Patterson, his sister-in-law Nancy Weatherbee, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020 9:30 a.m. St. Francis of Assisi Church 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA and to his Funeral Mass 11 a.m. in the Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, family ask that donations be made in the memory of Henny McGonigle to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020