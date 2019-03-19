Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
Herbert J. Koziol, age 90, of Upland, PA, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Plush Mills, Wallingford, PA. Herbert was born November 7, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA. He was a graduate of Chester High School. Herbert was a veteran in the US Army, serving in the Korean War. Mr. Koziol worked as a printer with the Wilmington News Journal. He was a member of Upland Baptist Church, Upland, PA. Survivors: Wife: Margaret Koziol. Also survived by Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Service: Friday, March 22nd at 11:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Visitation: Friday, March 22nd after 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019
