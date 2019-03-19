|
Herbert J. Koziol, age 90, of Upland, PA, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Plush Mills, Wallingford, PA. Herbert was born November 7, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA. He was a graduate of Chester High School. Herbert was a veteran in the US Army, serving in the Korean War. Mr. Koziol worked as a printer with the Wilmington News Journal. He was a member of Upland Baptist Church, Upland, PA. Survivors: Wife: Margaret Koziol. Also survived by Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Service: Friday, March 22nd at 11:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Visitation: Friday, March 22nd after 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019