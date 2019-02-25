Home

Herbert R. "Herb" Quaile

Herbert R. "Herb" Quaile Obituary
Herbert R. “Herb” Quaile age 87, of Glenolden, PA passed away February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine C. (nee Reilley); loving father of Chuck (Leeanne), John (Kathy), Bill (Kelli), Trisha (Tom) Farrell, Michael (Claudette) and Scott (Kristy). Brother of the late Rosemary Harrigan and Robert. Also survived by 17 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, March 1, 2019, 9 A.M. Our Lady of Fatima, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018 and to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019
