Hildegard “Hildi” Baker (nee Seidenbusch), age 78 of Kennett Square and formerly of Rose Valley, PA, passed away surrounded by her family on June 11, 2019. Hildi was born in Stuttgart, Germany to the late Maria (Kappes) and Franz Seidenbusch. Hildi received her Bachelor’s Degree from Bonn/Rhine Commercial College, Bonn, Germany and a Certification in English Studies from Oxford University, England. Hildi was trilingual, spending her early career serving as a translator for the US Army and working in hotel management and the London Press Exchange Advertising Agency. Hildi emigrated from England in 1967 and was proud to be a US citizen for 40+ years. Hildi served Delaware and Chester Counties as well as the Main Line as a realtor for over 30 years. During that time, she became an Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Relocation Specialist and Certified New Home Sales Professional. She was the recipient of many Multi-million Dollar Producer Awards as well as multiple Service Awards. Hildi is predeceased by her parents and husband, Alan G. Baker. She is survived by her fiancé, William Eshleman as well as her sister, Britta Laszlo and her husband, Sandor Laszlo of Ludwigsburg, Germany. She was the beloved mother of Giles A. Baker and his wife Deborah (Smith), Nicola Serge and her husband Fred, Colin Baker and his wife Kimberly (Groschopp). She was also the adored “Omi”/grandmother to Benjamin Baker, Anna Baker, Christopher Baker, Owen Baker and Gavin Baker. Relatives and friends are invited to her Life Celebration on Friday, June 21st with Visitation from 10-11:45 am followed by a Memorial Service at 12, noon at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Rd, Wallingford, PA 19086. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research at Stjude.org or the at . www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019