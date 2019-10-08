Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
311 S. Orange Street
Media, PA
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
311 S. Orange Street
Media, IL
Hope C. Giamboy, a long-time resident of Delaware County, died peacefully at her residence in Granite Farms Estates on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Her father, Wildun Coburn, was an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard so as a child she travelled quite a bit. She received her teaching degree from Ursinus College and continued her education later in life at Widener University. Her career as an elementary teacher took her from Trainer Elementary, to Marcus Hook, and finally Boothwyn Elementary in the Chichester School District. After retiring, she enjoyed a long career as a real estate agent for several firms. Hope was an enthusiastic supporter of many groups and causes, including the Kennett Symphony, Longwood Gardens and the Civil War Roundtable of Wilmington, DE. She was also very active in the Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wildun & Edith (Martin) Coburn, her sister JoAnna Coburn and husband Frank Giamboy. She is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Weil (Mike), Katie Earnest (John) and son Frank Giamboy, Jr., grandchildren Carly Friese, John Earnest & Caroline Earnest, nephew George Brancati & Michael Weil, Jr. The family would like to acknowledge the care and support supplied by the staff and management of Granite Farms Estates during her final years. Funeral Liturgy Friday, October 11, 2019 in Christ Episcopal Church, 311 S. Orange Street, Media, Pa. at 10:00 am where friends may call starting at 9:00 am Interment of ashes in the Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers donations to Acts Signature Hospice 812 N. Bethlehem Pike Ambler, PA 19002 or Christ episcopal church would be appreciated. Arrangements Rigby Funeral Home Online condolences rigbyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019
