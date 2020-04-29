|
Howard A. “Bud” Shirlow, Jr., age 73 of Upper Chichester, PA passed suddenly on April 25, 2020. Born to Howard A., Sr. and Florence L. Burns Shirlow, Bud was raised in Darby, PA and graduated from Darby-Colwyn High School in 1964. He has resided in Boothwyn since 2001, previously residing 19 years in Ridley Twp., PA. In his earlier years, Bud enjoyed football and was an eagles football fan. He retired in 2001 after 29 years in management with Delta Airlines. He later worked at Adkinson Sunoco and Weso’s Sunoco as well as a courier with Heaven’s Law Firm. He served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War and belonged to the American Legion in Ogden, Post 951. Bud enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. Bud is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol L. Moss Shirlow, 7 children; Ann (Sean) McDonald, Maribeth Shirlow, Andrew (Christine) Shirlow, Matthew (Malini) Shirlow, Katherine Shirlow, Michael (Kimberly) Davis and Steven (Vera) Davis, 14 grandchildren and 1 newborn great grandchild, and his brother, William (Gayle) Shirlow. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, funeral services and interment will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Ausism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org) or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (https://ww5.komen.org/). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2020