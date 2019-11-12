|
Howard C. Hunter, formerly of Yeadon, WWII & Korean Navy Veteran, passed away on November 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Longtime member of Yeadon Fire Dept., Member of Schekinah - Fernwood, Lodge #246. Boy Scout Leader. Beloved Husband of the late Helen (nee Dugan) Hunter. Loving Father of David W. (Dorothea) Hunter, Bruce (Lisa) Hunter, and Leigh (David) Carbin. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Fred Hunter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service Thursday 11:00 A.M. at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment at St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery, 6838 Woodland Ave, Phila, PA 19142. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions to the s, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 13, 2019