Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard C. Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard C. Hunter Obituary
Howard C. Hunter, formerly of Yeadon, WWII & Korean Navy Veteran, passed away on November 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Longtime member of Yeadon Fire Dept., Member of Schekinah - Fernwood, Lodge #246. Boy Scout Leader. Beloved Husband of the late Helen (nee Dugan) Hunter. Loving Father of David W. (Dorothea) Hunter, Bruce (Lisa) Hunter, and Leigh (David) Carbin. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Fred Hunter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service Thursday 11:00 A.M. at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment at St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery, 6838 Woodland Ave, Phila, PA 19142. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions to the s, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -