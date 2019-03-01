|
Howard F. Crawford, III, 92, of Swarthmore, Pa passed away on February 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Howard F. and Olive (nee Porter) Crawford, Jr. Howard enjoyed baseball, bowling, teaching kids and coaching. He really enjoyed watching the Phillies play but what he loved the most was the time he spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Howard is survived by his beloved wife Ann W. (nee Winters) Crawford; loving children Michael, Deborah, Gregory, Mary Beth and David; 8 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to his Visitation on Monday March 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM followed by his Funeral Service at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, Pa 19070 Int: Glenwood Memorial Gardens In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation in Howard’s memory to Crozer-Keystone Hospice [email protected] Hospital, 175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park, Pa 19078 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2019