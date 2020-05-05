Howard J. Walker
1936 - 2020
Howard J. Walker, age 83 of Folcroft, passed away at home on May 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Howard was born on September 24, 1936 in Philadelphia. A U.S. Army Veteran, after his service to our country, Howard continues to self-educate to enhance his management and technical skill, it was a passion of his. Most recently Howard could be found working at Delmar Pharmacy in Folcroft where he and his wife both worked, the business proudly owned by his son Brian. Working was a labor of love that helped him stay sharp and connected after retiring from a long career in the wire and cable manufacturing industry. A lover of music and great food, Howard was a proud and kind man known for his patience. He lived in the moment and will surely be missed by all who knew him. He is predeceased by his parents Judith and Howard Walker. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 61 years Loretta Walker (nee Prati). He enjoyed a wonderful life as a dedicated family man to his 2 sons Kevin and Brian (Lillian) and daughter Debra (Joseph), as well as 5 grandchildren who loved and respected their Poppop: Ryan, Alysa, Sean, Joseph, and Anthony. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Patricia Walker and Cheryl Eyler Walker, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends, especially his very close friend for over 60 years Carmen (Susan) Gentile. Funeral Services will be held privates due to current COVID-19 health guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at: lls.org/donate


Published in The Daily Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
