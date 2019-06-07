|
|
Howard Kirk passed away unexpectedly from surgical complications on May 26, 2019. He was the eldest son of Daniel and Maryellen Kirk. He was born October 4, 1951 and raised in Brookhaven, PA. He graduated from Sun Valley HS in 1969. He was a creative, talented musician and composer. He was proud of his restorative work of historical buildings. Please join us and share pleasant memories in Fellowship Hall, located in Swarthmore Presbyterian Church on June 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Daily Times on June 9, 2019