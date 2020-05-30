Howard W. Montgomery, age 85, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on May 25, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Howard W. and Emma Montgomery (nee Farrow). Howard had been employed as a Ballistics Detective for the Philadelphia Police Department. He then became Head of Ballistics for the Delaware County Crime Lab from its inception as part of Delaware County law enforcement and then its subsequent takeover by the Pennsylvania State Police before his retirement approximately 20 years ago. Howard enjoyed repairing and restoring clocks and watches, going to flea markets and antiquing. Howard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Catherine Montgomery (nee Kilday). He is survived by his children Robert Montgomery (Nancy), Susanna Reilly, James Montgomery (Kari-Jeanne) and Catherine McCaffrey (Paul), 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services and interment are private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.