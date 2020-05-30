Howard Montgomery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard W. Montgomery, age 85, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on May 25, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Howard W. and Emma Montgomery (nee Farrow). Howard had been employed as a Ballistics Detective for the Philadelphia Police Department. He then became Head of Ballistics for the Delaware County Crime Lab from its inception as part of Delaware County law enforcement and then its subsequent takeover by the Pennsylvania State Police before his retirement approximately 20 years ago. Howard enjoyed repairing and restoring clocks and watches, going to flea markets and antiquing. Howard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Catherine Montgomery (nee Kilday). He is survived by his children Robert Montgomery (Nancy), Susanna Reilly, James Montgomery (Kari-Jeanne) and Catherine McCaffrey (Paul), 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services and interment are private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved