Howard S. "Webby" Webb Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard S. Webb Jr. (Webby), 90, of Wallingford, devoted husband of 70 years to Marguerite A. Webb (nee Haines) passed away peacefully at home after a long illness surrounded by his loving family on May 27, 2020. Howard was the father of Nancy Maguire (Dan), Judy Webb-Fisher (the late Ned), Bob Webb (Eileen), the late Carol Greenhalgh (Sam), Shelley Kelleher (Dan) and a special uncle to Kathy Williams. He was Pop Pop “Chief” to 13 grandchildren: Timmy Glomb, Danny Maguire, Becky Salvadore, Christine Parkinson, Bethany Glomb, Sammy Greenhalgh, J J Greenhalgh, Dana Kelleher, Julie Webb, Sergei Maguire and Anatoly Maguire. Pop Pop Webby to 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Preceded in death by his parents, Grace Webb Schneider and Howard Webb, Sr, daughter, Carol Greenhalgh and grandchildren Bernadette Glomb and Bobby Webb. Howard was employed by Scott Paper Chester plant for 47 years, retiring as a Maintenance Supervisor in the Scott Tissue Department. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Webby influenced many young men while coaching Little League baseball at Chester Central and Chester Youth. He enjoyed golf, fishing, time at the Jersey Shore with his extensive family and dancing with his wife Mickey. He was a member of St John Chrysostom parish. Private Mass of Christian Burial and Interment at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010, or www.boystown.org with notation in memory of Howard S. Webb Jr. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved