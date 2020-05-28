Howard S. Webb Jr. (Webby), 90, of Wallingford, devoted husband of 70 years to Marguerite A. Webb (nee Haines) passed away peacefully at home after a long illness surrounded by his loving family on May 27, 2020. Howard was the father of Nancy Maguire (Dan), Judy Webb-Fisher (the late Ned), Bob Webb (Eileen), the late Carol Greenhalgh (Sam), Shelley Kelleher (Dan) and a special uncle to Kathy Williams. He was Pop Pop “Chief” to 13 grandchildren: Timmy Glomb, Danny Maguire, Becky Salvadore, Christine Parkinson, Bethany Glomb, Sammy Greenhalgh, J J Greenhalgh, Dana Kelleher, Julie Webb, Sergei Maguire and Anatoly Maguire. Pop Pop Webby to 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Preceded in death by his parents, Grace Webb Schneider and Howard Webb, Sr, daughter, Carol Greenhalgh and grandchildren Bernadette Glomb and Bobby Webb. Howard was employed by Scott Paper Chester plant for 47 years, retiring as a Maintenance Supervisor in the Scott Tissue Department. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Webby influenced many young men while coaching Little League baseball at Chester Central and Chester Youth. He enjoyed golf, fishing, time at the Jersey Shore with his extensive family and dancing with his wife Mickey. He was a member of St John Chrysostom parish. Private Mass of Christian Burial and Interment at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010, or www.boystown.org with notation in memory of Howard S. Webb Jr. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.