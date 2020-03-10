Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
View Map
Howard "Ray" Worrell Jr. Obituary
Howard “Ray” Worrell, Jr., age 80, died on Thursday, at his home in Stroudsburg, PA. Mr. Worrell was born in Upland, PA. Ray was a graduate of Nether Providence High School, Class of 1959 and a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany. Survivors: Wife: Sandra (Stewart) Worrell; Sisters: Catherine “Kitty” Dugan, Deborah (Worrell) Dorrance, Pam Kelleher and Marlene Hopkins. Also survived by his step-daughter, Deborah Koch, also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services: Saturday, March 14th at 11:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte#352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA, where friends may call after 10:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 11, 2020
