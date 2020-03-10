|
|
Howard “Ray” Worrell, Jr., age 80, died on Thursday, at his home in Stroudsburg, PA. Mr. Worrell was born in Upland, PA. Ray was a graduate of Nether Providence High School, Class of 1959 and a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany. Survivors: Wife: Sandra (Stewart) Worrell; Sisters: Catherine “Kitty” Dugan, Deborah (Worrell) Dorrance, Pam Kelleher and Marlene Hopkins. Also survived by his step-daughter, Deborah Koch, also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services: Saturday, March 14th at 11:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte#352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA, where friends may call after 10:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 11, 2020