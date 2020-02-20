|
|
Hugh A. Wynne, 78, a resident of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his three children on February 19, 2020. Hugh was a direct descendent of Dr. Thomas Wynne who was one of the original settlers of Philadelphia and a friend and private physician of William Penn. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA, Hugh graduated from Ridley Township High School in 1959 where he played varsity basketball and cross country. Hugh attended West Chester State College (now West Chester University) where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical education. Hugh was a member of the cross country and golf teams during his 4 years at West Chester. After graduating from West Chester in 1963, Hugh secured a teaching position at Ridley North Junior High. Following some additional classes at Widener and Temple, Hugh became an accredited earth sciences teacher and would go on to teach in the Ridley School district for the next 37 years. Hugh coached several sports at Ridley including basketball, track and field, wrestling and women’s volleyball. For 25 years, Hugh also taught GED classes at night where he would meet the love of his life. During the summers he served as both a manager and swimming instructor at different swimming pools including Ridley Park, Prospect Park, and Ridley Township Swim Club. While countless descriptions of positivity carry on his memory, Hugh is most well-known for being a loving and loyal husband, and a dedicated father to his three children. He will always be remembered for being selfless and humble. His favorite adage was, “It’s nice to be important, but more important to be nice”, which is something his family and friends will continually live by. Survivors: Hugh was a devoted husband, father, brother, poppi, and uncle. His wife, who he adored, Lee Sharon Wynne (Openshaw), passed away in December 2006. He is survived by his three children, his daughter Melissa Marie Ruane (Bill) of Havertown, PA, Hugh William Wynne (Kerry) of Havertown, PA, Michael Christopher Wynne (Melissa) of North Wilmington, DE. He was the beloved son of the late Hugh A. and Mary E. Wynne. He was also the brother of the late Robert F. Wynne (Leandra), Carol Reed Pike (George Reed, deceased), and Stephen M. Wynne (Pamela). He also cherished his 4 grandchildren - Olivia, Luke, Camryn and Jack. He was also the Uncle to a growing extended family of over 20 nieces and nephews. Family and Friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, February 24 6pm and Tuesday 9am O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E Springfield Rd, Springfield, PA. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA. Int: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, New York, NY 10006. Arrangements: O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020