|
|
Hugh J. Gallagher, Jr., age 101, of Blue Ball, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on April 24, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Hugh J. Gallagher, Sr. and Margaret Gallagher (nee Devitt). Hugh was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the World War II era. He had been employed as a Lab Technician with Borden Chemical located in Camden, NJ for 42 years. He retired in 1980. Hugh was a longtime member of Garrettford-Drexel Hill Fire Company. He joined the fire company in January, 1951. He served on the House Committee, was a member of the Board of Directors from 1983 through 1988 and also served on Fire Police Hugh is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years Frances W. Gallagher (nee Wilbur). He was the loving father of Kathleen Shea, Eileen Mahan (Will) and Judith Langill (the late William). Grandfather of four grandsons and four great-grandchildren. Brother of Sr. Monica, LSP and eight deceased brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday, May 1, 2019 9:00-10:15 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (Cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Mary’s Home, 2325 N. Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2019