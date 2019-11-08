|
1919-2019
Ida Anna "Ann" Lackus Pikes, 100, of Ridley Park, died October 25, 2019 while on vacation at her daughter's home on Kiawah Island,SC. She had made this trip staying for extended periods every year since 1989.
Born in Eddystone, Ann was the daughter of the late Juozapas and Theofalia Rube Lackus, Lithuanian immigrants who became naturalized American citizens. She was raised in SW Philadelphia in the Meadows section.
Ann attended St. Raphael's Catholic Grade School, Tildon Junior High and West Phila High School. She and her husband, John P. Pikes, knew each other as kids growing up in the same neighborhood, but fell in love as adults. They were regarded as the best dance partners at a neighbor's weekly Koffee Klatch. John and Ann married in 1939 and remained married until John's death in 1999. They had one child, a daughter Anna Marie and one grandchild Jennifer. Ann took great pride in them and their accomplishments.
She set goals and more importantly achieved them. Her motto was "always put your heart in anything you do." Ann worked as a waitress in John Wanamaker's Crystal Tea Room, 13th and Market, Phila, PA, until her goal of 50 years was met. She was often offered higher positions and asked not to retire. John's sudden decline in health and his retirement from National Publishing, Phila PA coincided with her decision to retire after 50 years to become his caretaker. Ann was also determined to reach 100 while remaining independent - which she did. Finally, Ann wanted to spend whatever time she had left with her family in Kiawah-which she did.
Ann had just celebrated her 100th birthday with her family and friends at her own home on Sellers Ave in Ridley Park, PA. The Delaware County Daily Times did a feature article on her that was printed and distributed on September 11, 2019. In the article, Ann attributed her long life and amazing health, both mental and physical, to her love of walking and gardening. Family members added, the fact that Ann was a veracious reader and enjoyed the company of both young and old friends and family also helped. Plus, she never drank, smoked or over ate. An iconic figure in appearance, mind, heart and spirit, she will be remembered with love and admiration.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, John Pikes; and all five of her siblings, infant Albert Lackus, Joseph Lackus, Stanley Lackus, Eleanor Potenburg and John Lackus.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Marie O'Brien Marshall (Donald); and her granddaughter, Jennifer O'Brien Marshall.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 9:00-9:45 AM.
Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the above church.
Published in Daily Times on Nov. 5, 2019