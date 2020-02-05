Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Ida Cramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida R. Cramer

Ida R. Cramer Obituary
Ida R. Cramer, 93, a longtime resident of Media, died peacefully on February 3rd. Born in Philadelphia, she was the wife of the late Robert A. Cramer. Ida was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church and a volunteer with “the mission” in Chester and Meals on Wheels. She lived her 93 years to the fullest, looking forward to bowling on Mondays and Yoga on Wednesdays. She enjoyed her garden club and traveling to Florida, New Hampshire and Maine. Ida had the most positive attitude and always saw the good in everyone. Survivors include her children Steven Cramer of Media and Lisa O’Hanlon of Derry, NH, her grandson Robert J. O’Hanlon, and her sister Florence Patterson (Robert) of Jacksonville, FL along with many generations of nieces and nephews. Memorial Service: 11 am, Saturday, Feb. 8th, at Reformation Lutheran Church in Media. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital (). Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. 4th Street, Media, PA 19063 www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2020
