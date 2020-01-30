|
Ilene M. Haschak (nee Rogozinski) “Rogie”, age 84 of Aston, PA, formerly of Chester, PA, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Ilene was born July 20, 1935 and graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School, Moylan, PA. Ilene graduated from St. Francis Nursing Academy, Wilmington DE. She was a Registered Nurse for Delaware County area doctors, concluding her career with Dr. William L. Cook, MD in Chester, PA. Ilene was not one to settle down, she administered private duty nursing services at two prominent Main Line estates. She was a parishioner of the Church of St. Joseph, Aston, PA. Ilene was a member of the Aston Lioness, Ridley Park Seniors, Chester Business and Professional Woman’s Club and Crozer Chester Auxiliary Club. She enjoyed outings with the family, gourmet foods and watching the Phillies and Eagles games on the television. Daughter of the late Stanley and Martha (Wyrabkiewicz) Rogozinski; Wife of the late Walter Haschak; sister of the late Stanley Rogozinski, Jr. Survivors: Sons: David (Vicki) Haschak and Mark (Caroline) Haschak. Visitation: Monday, February 3rd from 9:00-9:45AM at the Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: Monday, February 3rd at 10:00AM at the Church of St. Joseph. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 31, 2020