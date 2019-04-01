|
|
Ira Milo Eisenhart, Jr., 92 of Downingtown, PA, died Friday, March 29, 2019 in the Ashbridge Manor, Downingtown, PA. Born in Brookville, PA, he was the son of the late Ira Milo Eisenhart, Sr. and the late Lillian (nee Morris) Eisenhart. Milo served during World War II in the Navy aboard the USS Lexington where he saw action in the Battle of Leyte Gulf. Milo lived in Lansdowne for 60 years prior to moving to Downingtown last year. He was a member of Aldan Union Church, Aldan Memorial American Legion Post 1000 and Lansdowne Lodge No. 711 F&AM. He retired as a distributor for Pepperidge Farms. Predeceased by his Wife, Edith Jacqueline (nee Wallace) Eisenhart, and Son, Mark Eisenhart. Survived by two sons: Daniel (Margaret) Eisenhart and John (Maryellen) Eisenhart; his sister Grace Hafner and grandchildren, Madison, Kelly and Luke Eisenhart and his companion Peggy Kelley. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Trinity Baptist Church, 1011 Providence Road Secane, PA 19018 Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019