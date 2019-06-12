|
Irene C. Taylor, 98, passed away June 11, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehab. Born in Camden, NJ, she was a resident of Brookhaven, PA, for over 65 years before living with her daughter, Susan, in Coraopolis, PA, this past year. She was a long time member of Aston Presbyterian Church, where she belonged to the Women’s Circle. Irene was predeceased by her beloved husband William; her parents Bela and Rose Chonto; her siblings Albert Chonto, Margaret Hearn, and Helen Barker. She is survived by her loving daughter Susan Karaffa (Michael); her sister Marie Sweeten (late Ed); her grandchildren Michael, Jr. (Chelsea), Jennifer Decroo (Brad), and Stephen; and her great grandchildren Chloe and Blake Decroo. Her family would like to thank her neighbors for their kindness. Funeral Service Tuesday 11am at Aston Presbyterian Church, 2401 Baldwin Run Ln., Aston, PA, 19014. Visitation Tuesday 9:30-11 at the church. Burial to follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frasier, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Aston Presbyterian Church. Arrangements handled by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 17, 2019