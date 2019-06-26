|
|
1929 - 2019 Irene Ranieri Ceglarski, 89, of Clifton Heights, passed away in the company of her family on Monday, June 24th, 2019. Irene is lovingly remembered by her brother Joseph Lombardo; daughters Cynthia Ferrara, Patricia (Joseph) Maida, Judy (Richard) Verna; 6 grandchildren Randall, Richard, Daniel, Nicholas, Noah, and Tyler and two great-grandchildren, Walter and Taylor. Visitation: Friday 10:00 am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Ave. Clifton Heights, PA. 19018. Service: Friday 11:00 am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home. Entombment will be at St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 316 East Broadway Ave. Clifton Heights, PA 19018. Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 27, 2019