Irene Mattson Goldstein was born September 28, 1920, in Claghorn, PA, the daughter of John and Mathilda Matson and the sister of Ben and Signey. She was married to Hyman Goldstein in 1941, and had two children, Bob (who passed away in 2018) and Sheila. Hyman passed away in 2004. Irene lived independently with her daughter, and gardened until the end. She is survived by her daughter Sheila, and has left a large and loving family including: Josh and Erica Goldstein and their daughters Alexa and Lindsey; Mark and Summer Goldstein; Josh and Mark’s mother Sandy; Julie and Steve Lifton, their daughter Alexandra, their son Jason, his wife Jenna and their daughter Nell; Debbi Kauffman; Julie and Debbi’s mother Bunnie and her husband Arnie; Stephanie Blumstein, her daughters Chloe and Ellie, Abby Blank, and Stephanie and Abby’s mother Barbara; Vicki Fariss; and Marlene and Joelle Underwood. Graveside services will be held Monday 11 AM at Ohev Shalom Cemetery, Brookhaven PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Association. www.parkinson.org
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019