D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
Edgewood Memorial Park
325 Baltimore Pike
Glen Mills, PA
View Map
Resources
Iris E. Silva Obituary
Iris E. Silva, age 80 of Woodlyn, passed away suddenly on Sept. 15, 2019. Wife of the late Hubert L. Silva, Sr. Survivors: Loving mother of Hubert L., Jr. “Babe” (Paula) Silva, Anthony M. Silva, Lisa (Jeff) Brown, Rachel (Edward) Malone. Also survived by her five grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sister of Lloyd Daniel Radell, Jr. and John Radell. Visitation: Relatives & friends are invited to her visitation Sat. 9:30-10:45am at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd., Aston, PA. Funeral service 11:00am in our main chapel. Burial will follow in Edgewood Memorial Garden. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019
