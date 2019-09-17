|
Iris E. Silva, age 80 of Woodlyn, passed away suddenly on Sept. 15, 2019. Wife of the late Hubert L. Silva, Sr. Survivors: Loving mother of Hubert L., Jr. “Babe” (Paula) Silva, Anthony M. Silva, Lisa (Jeff) Brown, Rachel (Edward) Malone. Also survived by her five grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sister of Lloyd Daniel Radell, Jr. and John Radell. Visitation: Relatives & friends are invited to her visitation Sat. 9:30-10:45am at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd., Aston, PA. Funeral service 11:00am in our main chapel. Burial will follow in Edgewood Memorial Garden. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019