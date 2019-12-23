|
Iris Fanean (nee Vance) passed away on December 20, 2019 at the age of 77. She was a former resident of Prospect Park. Beloved wife of the late Peter Fanean. Devoted mother of the late Sean & Matthew Fanean. Dear sister of Janice (Alfred) Sawa & the late Nancy Neiss. Also survived by her granddaughter Trisha Fanean, brother in law Robert Neiss, daughter in law Patricia Carpenter & numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday after 10am in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Int. Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 24, 2019