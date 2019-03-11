|
Irma Frazier, age 101, of Granite Farms Estates, formerly of Folsom, PA, and Ridley Park, PA, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. Irma was born July 29, 1917, in Newark, DE to Benjamin and Irma (nee Schrist) Davis. She was a graduate of Ridley Park High School. Mrs. Frazier was employed with Strawbridge & Clothier in Springfield, PA, as a Sales Associate in the Camera Department. A woman of faith, Irma was a founding member of the Community Church of Folsom, PA in 1954. She was a kind-hearted person and valued her many friendships. She was an inspiration to others and will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Irma was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Richard W. Frazier, II and her son, Richard W. Frazier, III. Survivors: Loving Son: Alan D. Frazier; Beloved Sister: Jane Radcliffe-Dunn. Also survived by many cousins. Visitation: Friday, March 15, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063 Interment: Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2019