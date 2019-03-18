Home

Memorial Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. Irving Cyril White, age 79, will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10AM at St. Luke Community Christian Church-320 Tilghman St., Chester, PA. His loving memories are left to be cherished by his devoted wife, Mrs. Ruth White; his children, Troy White, Tracey White, Denise Johnson, Armon Lowery; brother, Arthur White and a host of many dear relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes. Please visit http://www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. (404) 241-5656
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 21, 2019
