Isabel A. Connor 80, of Ridley Park died November 25, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she lived in Collingdale before moving to her late residence ten years ago. She was the mother of the late Helene Clifton, wife of the late Frank L. Mistretta and daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Robinson Norbeck. Isabel is survived by her children, Ann I. Shipley, Michael F. Connor (Sheri), Brian F. Connor (Lorraine) and Sean F. Connor; her sister, Sally Moores; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass 11:00AM Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, Penn St. and Morton Ave., Ridley Park where friends may call from 9:45 to 10:45AM. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations to Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Online condolences-www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
