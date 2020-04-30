(1962~2020) Ivamarie Breslin (nee Brennan), age 58, of Rutledge, PA and formerly of Springfiled, PA, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband Jack; her loving children John E. (Kristy), Michael B. and Heather Ann Banks (Claude), also her cherished sister Kimberlyann King; her 7 adoring grandchildren Landon, Mason, Kaylee, Azmirah, Amiyah, Makai and Carter. Relative and Friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday, May 2nd, 2020, 1PM-2PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 2PM at the D’Anjolell-Memorial Home of Wallingford, 908 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ivamarie’s name can be made to The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 3rd Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017, would be appreciated. Arr: Danjolell-Barrone Memorial Home





