Ivamarie (Brennan) Breslin
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ivamarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1962~2020) Ivamarie Breslin (nee Brennan), age 58, of Rutledge, PA and formerly of Springfiled, PA, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband Jack; her loving children John E. (Kristy), Michael B. and Heather Ann Banks (Claude), also her cherished sister Kimberlyann King; her 7 adoring grandchildren Landon, Mason, Kaylee, Azmirah, Amiyah, Makai and Carter. Relative and Friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday, May 2nd, 2020, 1PM-2PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 2PM at the D’Anjolell-Memorial Home of Wallingford, 908 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ivamarie’s name can be made to The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 3rd Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017, would be appreciated. Arr: Danjolell-Barrone Memorial Home


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Visitation
1:00 - 2:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Send Flowers
MAY
2
Service
2:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved