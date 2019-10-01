|
|
Ivan Ortiz Rivera, age 60, of Chester, PA passed on September 24, 2019.
Beloved son of Eugene Ortiz and Edelmira Rivera. He is survived by his daughter, Rosa and Siblings; Carlos, Hector, Eugene Jr., Migdalia, Eric, Vidal, Richal and Luzenia Ortiz Rivera.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Wednesday, October 2nd, 6PM-7:45 with Service to follow at 8:00 PM at the Kaniefski, Kendus and Danjolell Memorial Home, 3900 W. 9th St., Trainer, PA 19061. Graveside Service on Thursday, October 3rd at 1:30 PM Chester Rural Cemetery, 412 West 15th Street, Chester, PA 19013. Family and friends will gather after his services at his brother Hector's house.
Arr: Kaniefski, Kendus Danjolell
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 1, 2019