Ivan Ortiz Rivera Obituary
Ivan Ortiz Rivera, age 60, of Chester, PA passed on September 24, 2019.
Beloved son of Eugene Ortiz and Edelmira Rivera. He is survived by his daughter, Rosa and Siblings; Carlos, Hector, Eugene Jr., Migdalia, Eric, Vidal, Richal and Luzenia Ortiz Rivera.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Wednesday, October 2nd, 6PM-7:45 with Service to follow at 8:00 PM at the Kaniefski, Kendus and Danjolell Memorial Home, 3900 W. 9th St., Trainer, PA 19061. Graveside Service on Thursday, October 3rd at 1:30 PM Chester Rural Cemetery, 412 West 15th Street, Chester, PA 19013. Family and friends will gather after his services at his brother Hector's house.
Arr: Kaniefski, Kendus Danjolell
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 1, 2019
