|
|
Ivan Wassin, 70, of Appomattox, VA, formerly of Wallingford and Philadelphia, PA, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, after a 20 month battle with mesothelioma. Born in St. Veit-an-der-Glan, Austria, he was the son of the late Maria and Kalina Wassin and immigrated to the U.S. in 1952. He was a 1967 graduate of Mastbaum High School and attended Spring Garden College. Ivan worked as a Stationary Engineer at Lankenau Hospital, Wynnewood, PA for 36 years, retiring in 2015. In the late 1990’s, he worked as a lunch/ recess aide at Nether Providence Elementary School, Wallingford, PA and also coached girls soccer for Nether Providence Athletic Assoc. around the same time. He was a member of the former Old Union United Methodist Church, Rose Valley, PA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Lois; daughter, Rachel; son Alexander, all of Appomattox, VA; sister Anna Hopkins of Collegeville, PA, and nephew Patrick Hopkins of Morton, PA. The family wishes to thank all of the staff involved in his care from the Emily Couric Cancer Center, UVA, Charlottesville, VA and Centra Hospice, Farmville, VA. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019