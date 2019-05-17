|
|
Ivar L. Nyhus passed away on May 16, 2019 at the age of 90. He was a longtime resident of Folcroft, formerly of Grays Ferry. Son of the late Ivar and Louisa Nyhus. Beloved husband of the late Sara E. “Betty” Nyhus. Devoted father of Patricia (Denis), Dale (Nancy), Michael (Diane), Kristine (Stan) & the late Jerry. Dear brother of Ed and the late Ray. Also survived by his ten grandchildren, many great grandchildren and predeceased by his grandson Ian. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a long-time employee of Acme Markets. Ivar was a true Christian, a devout man of faith who loved doing for others. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday after 9am in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Gabriel Church (Phila), 2917 Dickinson St., Philadelphia PA 19146.
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019