|
|
J. Elaine Ferrell passed away Sept. 27, 2019 in West Chester, PA at the age of 94 with family surrounding her. She was born at home in Tower City, PA on Aug. 16, 1925 and, although her given name was Joy Elaine Phillips, she preferred to be called Elaine. She was the daughter of Joseph and Vivian (Updegrave) Phillips. She met Blaine Ferrell at a picnic in Pottstown, PA. They were married in 1945 in Detroit where he was stationed during the war. After the war, they settled first in Upper Darby, PA and in 1949 moved to Springfield (DE County) where they resided until 2005. She has lived in Hershey’s Mill, West Chester, PA since then. She was a devoted, caring Mother to 4 children, meticulous in her attention to their needs and maintenance of the household. In addition to running the household she taught Sunday school at the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Secane, PA and was a volunteer for the Red Cross for over 25 years. Arguably, the sweetest and most trusting person one could know she never had a bad word about anyone. She also had stubbornness, a hard work ethic and tenacity as traits and, in her case, they can be looked at as good traits since she always used them in a positive manner. She will be terribly missed but never forgotten. She is predeceased by her husband - Blaine; her daughter – Diane; her brothers Joseph and Ben Phillips. She is survived by her sister Thea Mae Baus; her sons Donald (his wife Karen), Dick (his wife Priscilla), Dave (his wife Debbie), Larry Catlett (husband of Diane); 7 grandchildren – Michael Ferrell (his wife Emily), Kristin Berkheimer (her husband Matt), Meredith Dragish (her husband Darren), Jason Ferrell (his wife Sarah), Lauren Catlett, Elizabeth Ferrell, Jaclyn Catlett and 9 great grandchildren arriving in her life in the following order – Ava Ferrell, Deacon Ferrell, Zachary Dragish, Johnny Berkheimer, Edie Ferrell, Jake Dragish, Avery Berkheimer, Grayson Ferrell and Lilly Ferrell. She was deeply loved by all and her memory will remain in our hearts forever. As per Elaine’s wishes, the service was graveside for family members only and was held on Oct. 3, 2019. Donations can be made to the South Eastern Chapter of the American Red Cross in her name in lieu of flowers. https://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/eastern-pennsylvania/ways-to-donate.html For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019