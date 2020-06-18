J. Mark Calvert
J. Mark Calvert As if the world were not strange enough already, it has been turned on it’s head for one family by the passing of J. Mark Calvert, a local chef, on May 12, 2020. Although it was DURING the pandemic, it was NOT DUE to Covid-19. For 23 years, Mark fought against a rare, life threatening autoimmune disease called Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (which is nastier than its name leaves you thinking). Mark battled with grace and stoicism and each time he hit a worsening downward spiral, he would rally to the point of a near comeback. After so many years, Granulomatosis started taking more than it’s share of Mark’s physical health while Mark did all possible to maintain a reserve on the well-being of his soul. He was a gifted guitar player, a Freemason, a super-dad-extraordinaire, and an easily likable guy who lived in Glenolden with his wife, Sherrin, in the home where they raised their sons, Kevin and John Calvert, who both live in New Jersey. He was delighted with the recent wedding engagement of John to his long-term girlfriend, Jennifer. Mark was raised by his parents; Samuel and Joan Calvert in Milmont Park (Ridley Township) along with his sister, Cheri (currently living in Portland, Oregon) and his brother, Sam (who predeceased Mark). Another sibling, Lindsay, died within days of birth. Five nieces and two nephews also reside on the west coast. Mark never had much to say, but when he did, it was usually worth your while to listen as he was an intelligent gentleman with a humorously dry wit. Faith, HOPE, agave; forever, always and all ways. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements were by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
