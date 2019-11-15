Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
J. Michael Kain III Obituary
1945-2019 J. Michael Kain III, 74, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Survived by his loving wife Cheryl A. Kain (McLaughlin) and son’s Michael (Jen) and Matthew (Natalie). Beloved grand-father to Kaitlyn, Matthew, and Ryan. Mike frequently traveled to the Delaware Beaches and spent his winters in Florida. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and going to yard sales and auctions. He looked forward to watching his favorite football team, Penn State, with his son Matt and spending time with his grandchildren. Mike was a long time football coach and educator with the Delaware Public School System. Relatives and Friends are invited to a visitation from 10:30-12 Noon Thursday November 21, in the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Avenue, Media, Pa. Interment Private. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 17, 2019
