J. Scott Bunce on Feb 19, 2019, age 58 of Newtown Square, formerly of Phoenixville and Broomall. A 1979 graduate of Marple-Newtown High School, he went on to graduate from Brandywine College. While at Brandywine College he was a member of the Sigma Mu Sigma Fraternity and the with Delta Omega Tau He most recently worked as a Customer Service Representative at Med Risk Inc. of King of Prussia since May of 2016. He previously worked for Siemens Co. from 1985-98 and then with Kimberly Clark during the early 1980’s He is survived by his nieces; Stephanie and Alexa Bunce, and nephew Brandon Bunce, cousins; Georgia Outman, Tom Bunce and Vicki Arnesen, sister-in-law Janine Bunce, and many friends Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Marple Presbyterian Church, 105 N. Marple Rd., Broomall, PA, where friends may call after 10:00 AM. Memorials may be sent in his name to the Gen. Smedley D. Butler Marine Corps League, PO Box 184, Broomall, PA 19008. Int. Private. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2019