Jack Blair Cunrod, age 80, of Broomall, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Marie (nee Kaminski) Cunrod. He graduated from St. Thomas More High School in 1958. Jack served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He was a meat cutter with Acme Food Markets for 40 years. He especially enjoyed bowling and playing cards as well as visiting his nephew, Woody, in Nevada. Jack was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Brennan) Cunrod; longtime companion of Nora Martin; the loving father of Mark Cunrod and Stephen Cunrod (Jennifer). He was the devoted Pappy of Leanna Cunrod, Kayla Cunrod, Olivia Cunrod and Jacob Cunrod. He is predeceased by his siblings, Robert Cunrod, Barbara Riccio and David Cunrod. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Monday, July 6, 2020, 10 – 10:45 AM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008, followed by his Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Thomas More Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300.


Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
