Jack Gross
Jack Gross passed away September 14, 2020. Jack was the owner of Ben’s Market in Chester, PA From 1949-1983. Ben’s Market sold everything from groceries to televisions, all the while Jack was working 7 days a week, 12 hours a day and owned and ran this business for 34 years. In 1983 Jack sold the store in Chester and came to work for his two sons Ken and Larry at Tri-State Alarm Company in Brookhaven Pennsylvania. Jack had the innate ability to sell alarms and dominated alarm sales on Jewelers Row in Philadelphia. In 1988 at the age of 63 Jack won the coveted Tri-State Alarm Company “Salesman of the Year“ award! When his two sons sold Tri-State Alarm, Jack got involved in all the other businesses Ken and Larry started, which included restaurants, professional sports and medical alarms...and with all his success in business Jack was a family man first and businessman second. Unwillingly, Jack retired in 2013 at the age of 88! Jack and Freda celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Freda Ann (nee Posner) for 70 years. Loving father of Ken Gross (Frances) and Larry Gross (Sandy). Adoring grandfather of Geoff Gross (Valerie), Brooke Oldt (Paul), Darbi Shanker (David), and Chelsea Moulton (Scott). Great Grandfather of Adam, Aiden, Olivia, Sloan, and Chloe. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday 11 AM precisely at Ohev Shalom Cemetery, 320 E. Brookhaven Rd., Brookhaven, Pa., 19015. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Goldstein’s Rosenberg’s Raphael-Sacks www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
