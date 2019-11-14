|
|
1944 - 2019 Jack Hagan, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Havertown on October 26, 2019. Jack was born on September 25, 1944 and grew up in West Philadelphia. He forged lifelong friendships, including many friends from his childhood. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. Jack was smart as a whip and loved his work as a mason—and general problem solver. He also loved to garden, go fishing in Cape May, Ridley State Park, and his nieces’ five dogs. And of course, coffee, beer, and a smoke. Jack is survived by many nieces, nephews, and their growing families. And five dogs who absolutely adored him. A celebration of life will be held on November 24, 2019 at 1pm at his home at 516 Lawrence Road in Havertown. Friends are most welcome to attend and raise a glass to Jack! We respectfully request you call or text Lisa at 484-432-3856 if you will be attending.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 20, 2019