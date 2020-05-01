Jacob Edward Snipes, originally of Meadowbrook, PA, age 24, passed away on April 22nd at his home in California. He is survived by his parents Edward and Paula Snipes; his brother Thomas; his grandmother Betty Neff; his aunts and uncles Janet, Jeanne, Larry, Dennis (Dorothy), and Glenn; and his cousins Matthew and Josh. Jacob was a graduate of University of Pennsylvania with a Master’s Degree in Computer Engineering. After graduation he moved to California to work for Sony as a Software Engineer. Jacob enjoyed hiking, and traveling. He loved music, and was a talented singer and pianist. He enjoyed baking and playing video games. Services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers donations to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001.



