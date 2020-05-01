Jacob Edward Snipes
Jacob Edward Snipes, originally of Meadowbrook, PA, age 24, passed away on April 22nd at his home in California. He is survived by his parents Edward and Paula Snipes; his brother Thomas; his grandmother Betty Neff; his aunts and uncles Janet, Jeanne, Larry, Dennis (Dorothy), and Glenn; and his cousins Matthew and Josh. Jacob was a graduate of University of Pennsylvania with a Master’s Degree in Computer Engineering. After graduation he moved to California to work for Sony as a Software Engineer. Jacob enjoyed hiking, and traveling. He loved music, and was a talented singer and pianist. He enjoyed baking and playing video games. Services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers donations to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001.

Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear of Jake's passing, Paula and Ed. Jake was an amazing young man. He was hard-working and extremely talented. We are thankful that he and Geoff stayed in touch through the years. They had their own paths, but made sure to reach out and connect. Such a sad loss. Your family are in our prayers.
Christine Zlobinsky
Friend
It am so very sorry to hear this tragic news. My heart reaches out to all of you. I have fond memories of Jacob during his time at Meadowbrook School. Cathy Keim
Cathy Keim
Teacher
I'm so very sorry for your loss. Jake was one of the kindest, most talented, smartest people I've ever met. I really think he was a genius. At PC, he was always happy to help me when I was struggling in science. And we weren't even in the same class/grade. I hadn't actually spoken to him since high school until this past Thanksgiving. We ended up being on the same flight from LA to Philly. Now looking back, I feel so blessed to have reconnected with him after all these years. We got to catch up and learn about each other's goals and dreams. I mean he was at PlayStation! I expected nothing less than extraordinary from him. After we landed and grabbed our luggage, he even offered to give me a ride once his sibling arrived. My mom was already coming, but that just shows how kind he always was, even when he didn't have to be. I will genuinely miss him. Beautiful soul.
Tamera Davis
Friend
So sorry for your loss Dr. Snipes, sending prayers to you and your family. Laura Stilinovich
Laura Stilinovich
Coworker
Although I did not know Jake, I heard so many wondeful things about him through colleagues at The Meadowbrook School. As the current Head of Meadowbrook, I am offering prayers on behalf of the faculty and staff and extended community of his elementary school alma mater.
Michael Reardon
Teacher
