|
|
Jacqueline A. "Jackie" Gardner, age 63 of Wilmington, DE and formerly of Upper Chichester, PA passed on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home.
Born in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late James I. and Madeline W. Mills McNeill, she was raised in Folsom. Jackie was formerly a bank teller with County Savings. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, time around the pool, playing the lottery and her beloved dogs. Jackie loved time spent with her grandchildren to which was affectionately known as "GiGi".
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Patrick L. Gardner; her four children, Trasi (Brian) Hearn, twin sons, Bryan and Jeffrey (Colleen) Gardner, Matthew Gardner; her two grandchildren, Nathan and Payton; her twin sister, Judy (Joe) Medori; her sister, Sue (Tom) Mercadante, and her brother, Jimmy McNeill.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at Pagano Funeral Home 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 6 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Justice Rescue, 24117 Welsh Road, Suite 21, Box #326 Philadelphia PA 19914.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2019